President Trump Wishes Happy Father’s Day to His ‘Worst & Most Vicious Critics’

On Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted out a Father’s Day message to the nation. But the president’s message wasn’t just a way to celebrate fatherhood; it was also a back-handed slap at Trump’s political enemies. Less than an hour after Trump posted his father’s day message, the tweet had generated thousands of replies and tens of thousands of retweets.

Here’s what the president wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Over on Facebook, the president posted a much blander Father’s Day message. That one — written on a blue, black, and white plaid background — said simply, “Happy Father’s Day.”

But the president’s Twitter message had a lot of people talking about the president’s public image. President Trump’s supporters took the opportunity to sing his praises; the president’s detractors took to Twitter to lambast both Trump and his children.

Many Pointed Out a Recent Poll Which Shows Trump Behind Biden in Key Battleground States

ABC News has obtained President Trump's first internal re-election campaign poll, conducted in March, and it shows Joe Biden beating Trump by wide margins in key battleground states. https://t.co/Zd5ZkYSPu8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 16, 2019

A number of Twitter users responded to Trump’s Father’s Day tweet by simply posting the results of an internal poll carried out by Trump’s own team. That poll, obtained out by ABC News, shows Joe Biden beating Trump handily in the battleground states. The poll is the first internal re-election poll, ABC News says. It was carried out in March and puts the president far behind the former vice president.

Twitter users posted the poll as a response to Trump’s Father’s Day tweet — seemingly because they disagreed with the president when he said that he has “fewer and fewer” critics. On Sunday morning, Trump sent out a Father’s Day message to the nation which read, “Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”