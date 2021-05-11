Jeff Lutz, Street Outlaws: Photos, Video Show Crash Damage

Jeff Lutz, who appears on the show Street Outlaws on the Discovery Channel, was injured in a car crash, according to Hot Rod Magazine.

Lutz is prominently featured on Discovery’s Street Outlaws television show. Hot Rod reported that he crashed a 1957 Chevy on May 9, 2021, and was taken to the hospital. You can see photos from the crash below and more here.

“I’m sorry it’s been a crazy weekend Jeff has been in the hospital we will update everyone tomorrow thank you for your patience,” Lutz Race Cars wrote on Facebook. The page also ran a live update on the crash, which you can see here in this video below:

Here’s what you need to know:

Lutz Is Expected to Recover, Reports Say

Jeff Lutz, suffered a horrible accident in his 1957 Chevy while filming the next season Street Outlaws. We're happy to learn that the safety systems on the car did their job and Lutz will be ok.

Read more: https://t.co/84xjqbeuA2 pic.twitter.com/qH6yUBWist — HOT ROD Magazine (@hotrodmagazine) May 10, 2021

According to Hot Rod, Lutz survived the crash and is expected to recover, although his condition is not clear. “His yellow ’57 was one of the most stunning drag cars we’ve ever seen and a testament to Jeff’s skill as a fabricator and builder,” the site reported.

Xtrhorsepower.com reported that Lutz was protected by safety features and suffered only “minor injuries.”

The site reported that Lutz wrecked the classic car while filming Street Outlaws Oklahoma season. He posts photos of his cars on his Facebook page. Heavy.com reached out to Lutz’s company for more information on the crash and his condition. We will update this story if it’s received.

Video Also Shows the Damaged Car

Street Outlaws Crash – Jeff Lutz Accident during the filming of the New OKC Season*Send your positive thoughts & Prayers to Jeff Lutz & Family!* Jeff lutz had an accident last night while filming the New Season of Street Outlaws OKC in the 57 2021-05-09T16:07:55Z

Dramatic video emerged showing Lutz’s damaged car.

His co-star Chuck didn’t like that people are sharing the photos. He also revealed that Lutz was “still in the hospital for observation” but was doing better.

“Just my 2 cents: yes Jeff Lutz had a accident and is ok, someone from filming leaked these pics and so now, IMO it was Lutz that should have shared his pics first and let the world know, but people would rather boost there number on there Facebook page rather than being a good human!!!! Some people really suck, we see you and gonna block and ban you from our posts and filming!!! Ps, Jeff is doing better and still in hospital for observation, prayers for him and his family are greatly appreciated, I will share pics after Jeff lutz does out of respect, carry on, and Happy Mothers Day,” Chuck wrote on Facebook.

People offered prayers and positive comments for Lutz in the comment thread. “Being able to survive these horrific wrecks is a testament to quality and safety being built into these incredible fast vehicles. Here’s to your speedy recovery Jeff,” wrote one.

“Glad you are ok. Dont have much concern about the 57, You can build another one but we cant get another Jeff Lutz built,” wrote another. “Jeff! I’m sure that you are a little bruised up and sore as hell, but thank the good lord that you are still with us. He was most definitely watching over you,” another person wrote.

