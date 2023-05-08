Jeremiah D. Johnson: Kaitie Leising Murder Suspect Named

Jeremiah D. Johnson was identified as the 34-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy, Kaitie Leising, in Wisconsin on May 6, 2023, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Leising was 29 years old.

Leising was fatally wounded in the Township of Glenwood, Wisconsin, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the township of Glenwood, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023,” the release says.

Two other northern Wisconsin law enforcement officers, from Chetek and Cameron, were shot and killed in April 2023: Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel. Those deaths also occurred during a traffic stop.

Kaitie Leising Was Dispatched for a Report of a ‘Potential Drunk Driver in a Ditch,’ Encountering Jeremiah D. Johnson, DOJ Says

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) wrote in the news release that, at approximately 6:15 p.m. on May 6, 2023, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, age 29, “with approximately 3 years of law enforcement service, was dispatched for a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch.”

Upon arrival at the scene, “Deputy Leising encountered the driver of the vehicle in a ditch along with another vehicle of individuals that stopped to assist the individual. Deputy Leising requested the individual, Jeremiah D. Johnson, age 34, participate in field sobriety tests before returning to his vehicle.”

According to the release, Johnson “was evasive to Deputy Leising’s requests and after approximately 8 minutes of dialogue, Johnson turned toward Deputy Leising, drew a handgun and shot her. After being struck, Deputy Leising discharged her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to the nearby wooded area. This incident was captured on body camera.”

Kaitie Leising Died at a Local Hospital & Jeremiah Johnson Died of a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in the Woods, the DOJ Says

According to the DOJ, the “occupants of the assisting vehicle immediately began lifesaving measures on Deputy Leising, who was transported to a local hospital where she died.”

“Additional officers responded and began searching the wooded area near the scene. Approximately an hour after Deputy Leising had been shot, a law enforcement officer observed Johnson, heard a gunshot, and witnessed him collapse to the ground. During the search for Johnson no law enforcement discharged their weapons. A handgun was recovered at the scene where Johnson was located deceased,” the news release says.

DOJ added: “There is no threat to the community.”

DCI wrote that it “is leading this investigation and is assisted by numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department Paid Tribute to Officer Kaitie Leising

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook tribute that Deputy Kaitlin Leising “was shot and killed during a traffic stop in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Leising was on a call investigating the report of a drunk driver.”

Leising “was a former Pennington County Deputy, leaving in 2022 for Wisconsin. The 29-year-old served with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office from February 2020 until January 2022. In the last five months with the PCSO, Leising was a Contract Deputy in Hill City,” the department wrote.

“Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county.” Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller continued in the news release. “Most importantly, she was an outstanding human being.”

The release continued: “Mueller points out the dangers that can exist with every traffic stop: “We thank the men and women who serve and put their lives on the line every single day. Our hearts break with the loss of this brave Deputy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kaitlin’s family at this difficult time.”

