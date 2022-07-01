Lance Storz, Accused Allen Shooter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lance Storz is the 49-year-old Allen, Kentucky, man who is accused of shooting two law enforcement officers and a police K-9 to death.

Five other police officers and an Emergency Management Director were wounded, according to Lex18.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WSAZ-TV that several officers were taken to different hospitals and the shooting “involves multiple victims from different agencies.”

“As reported earlier by different news media outlets, a deadly shooting has taken place tonight,” the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department wrote on its Twitter page. “An official statement from Sheriff will be released later. But for now he wants to thank everyone for your concern, texts, phone calls and most importantly your prayers. He asks that you please continue to pray for all of the men and women involved and the families who have suffered loss.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Officers ‘Encountered Pure Hell,’ the Sheriff Says

In an interview with WSAZ at the courthouse, Sheriff John Hunt said the shooting was “planned” and that officers “encountered pure hell when they arrived. They had no chance.”

They were trying to serve an emergency protection order in a domestic situation, according to Hunt. When they arrived, Storz opened fire.

“When the deputies put out the call for help, the responding agencies, I guess, just entered the line of fire without even knowing where it was coming from. We were there for hours before we even knew where it was coming from,” said Hunt.

The suspect opened fire and then barricaded himself. The surviving officers’ conditions are not clear. WOWKtv reported that Floyd County deputies are among the victims.

“@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available,” the ATF’s Louisville office wrote on Twitter.

Storz was arraigned on the morning of July 1, 2022, according to online court records for Kentucky.

Jail booking records show he is accused of two counts of murdering a police officer, five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of attempted murder, and one count of first-degree assault on a service animal.

2. Storz Has Previous Ties to Florida, Washington State & Oregon

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022

Online records show that Storz has past ties to Oregon. An old LinkedIn page from Vancouver, Washington, in the name Lance Storz declared Storz the “owner at underworld.” That appears to be a trucking company.

His full name is Lance Preston Storz. He has previous addresses in Florida, Washington State, and Oregon. He has an old criminal case in Volusia County, Florida, for trying to take out a migrating bird with a shotgun, according to online records there. A woman filed an emergency order for child pickup against him in that state. The same woman filed an injunction for protection against him in 2008 in that county. In 1997, a complaint for eviction and damages was filed against him in that county.

Hodgenville Police Department wrote on Facebook, “Reports out of Floyd County KY say multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and the scene is still active. Please pray for our brothers tonight as they will surely need them.”

The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “Our hearts are heavy tonight. We would like to ask that you please pray for our fellow law enforcement officers and first responders who are dealing with the critical situation in Allen. Each day when an officer goes out, he never knows if he is going to make it back home. These are special people with a desire to put others lives ahead of their own. Please lift them up…they need you right now!”

3. Storz, Who Has Two Past Bankruptcies, Is Accused of Using Multiple Weapons in the Rampage, Including a Rifle

Federal court records show that Storz had bankruptcies in 2015 and 2008 in Oregon and Florida. The most recent bankruptcy shows he had liabilities of more than $400,000 but assets of just over $2,600. A Chevy Astro van and fishing poles were among his few assets.

At that time, he had a daughter, age 1, and two sons, then ages 13 and 15.

People who live in the area posted videos to Facebook showing the massive law enforcement response. Helicopters flew overhead. The shooting broke out in the evening of June 30, 2022.

Storz is accused of using a rifle, but Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley told WSAZ the suspect used multiple weapons.

“There is no question this was a mass shooting,” Bartley told the television station in a joint interview with the sheriff. “When I saw it was a war zone, when I pulled into this area, you are talking about people in fatigues, people with body armor, people with night vision, people with assault weapons. If that’s not a war zone, I don’t know what is.”

Bartley said there was “lots of ammunition,” including “different caliber weapons. Smaller caliber, some large caliber, some shooting at extreme velocities. Ya know, very quick shooting.”

4. An Officer Hid Under a Car for Hours to Avoid Being Shot

The current scene in Allen, KY, where Floyd Co. Sheriff confirmed one officer was shot and killed last night. Several other officers were injured during the shootout. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/j8WbiDJmo6 — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) July 1, 2022

According to Bartley’s interview with WSAZ, one officer is suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning because he had to hide under a car for hours so he wouldn’t be shot. The police K-9 that died was in that vehicle when shot.

“There’s a special place in hell for people like this. And if there ain’t, there ought to be,” said Bartley.

WMDJ radio wrote on Facebook, “WMDJ has confirmed that at least one, possibly three different people have been shot. The shooter has barricaded himself inside a home in Old Allen which has resulted in a HOSTAGE SITUATION. The incident began after 4 p.m. as a domestic dispute.”

The post continued,

“Kentucky State Police, the Floyd County Sheriffs Department and emergency personnel are currently on the scene in the city of Allen in response to an active shooting incident. KY Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of KY and Allen curve is currently closed at this time. The incident is reportedly on Main Street at this time.”

5. Storz’s Wife, Who Accused Him of Rape, Had Just Told Him She Found an Apartment

Storz’s wife and child were placed in a safe house, according to WSAZ, which said that Storz had held them captive in the home and was accused of rape and sodomy, refusing to let his wife leave the home when she told him she had found an apartment.

Fox Lexington reported that witnesses say the suspect started shooting at an ambulance when police surrounded his home around 5 p.m.

The radio’s station manager Dale McKinney told Fox Lexington: “It’s just, it’s really unbelievable. It is something that goes on away from here. This is a quiet little community. Like I said with our radio station we are probably I think just, I think four miles to there.”

He added: “It is very unsettling and we have talked to many people and the fact that it is still unresolved and the thing that comes to your mind about, if and I use the word if, this hostage, these hostages are still in there and it is this man has randomly shot three people already you wonder what the situation is with the hostages inside the house.”

READ NEXT: TikTok Influencer’s Son Murdered at Gas Station.