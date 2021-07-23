WATCH: People Flee After Shooting Near Le Diplomate Restaurant [VIDEO]

A shooting broke out near Le Diplomate restaurant in Washington D.C. on July 22, 2021, and video showed people fleeing. You can watch that video below. One journalist tweeted that people ran from multiple restaurants and that a person was taken out of a different restaurant nearby with a gunshot wound.

The video was shared by a Twitter user who wrote, “Gunfire heard in Washington, D.C. 14th Street. People seen fleeing Le Diplomate restaurant nearby.” Le Diplomate is a popular French Bistro that was visited recently by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The area is also popular with journalists. CBS journalist Olivia Rinaldi wrote, “Terrifying moment. We were sitting outside at Le Diplomate when we heard the gunshots.”

Gunfire heard in Washington, D.C. 14th Street. People seen fleeing Le Diplomate restaurant nearby. pic.twitter.com/mWvRW0Hnvm — Doge (@IntelDoge) July 23, 2021

Journalist Jacqueline Matter tweeted, “Reports of a shooting on 14th St NW. near Le Diplomate in DC. Very busy area and intersection. We have @LindsayAWatts working to confirm info & she is heading there now. @fox5dc.”

Reports of a shooting on 14th St NW. near Le Diplomate in DC. Very busy area and intersection. We have @LindsayAWatts working to confirm info & she is heading there now. @fox5dc — Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) July 23, 2021

A WUSA9 reporter, Mike Valerio, wrote, “Shooting near Le Diplomate in DC. 2 PEOPLE SHOT. Both conscious and breathing…

• 1 person shot arm

• 1 person shot in chest

• Vehicle fled, per source directly familiar

• ONE VICTIM brought into the restaurant, per source familiar.”

A Journalist Wrote That People Ran From Many Restaurants After Hearing 20-30 Gunshots

Igor Bobic, a Huffington Post reporter, wrote on Twitter, “Just now on 14th and R street in DC: 20-30 gunshots, sending people seated at many restaurants running.”

He added, “Multiple people shot, one on 14th street, one inside Mexicue restaurant. Heavy smell of gunpowder. Witness says they saw a person in a black sedan shooting out on to 14th street sidewalk.”

He added, “Medics took a man with what looks like a gun shot to the chest out of Mexicue restaurant and loaded him into an ambulance. Another man on the street also looks like he took a bullet. Scary night on one of the busiest streets in DC.”

CNN journalist Jim Acosta has also been tweeting about the shooting. “This is the scene at 14th and Riggs. Appears to be somebody being treated by first responders,” he wrote.

This is the scene at 14th and Riggs. Appears to be somebody being treated by first responders pic.twitter.com/lvIw0oBoyO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

He also shared the video showing people fleeing.

One Twitter User Called the News of Gunfire ‘Heartbreaking’

Thinking of the people in Washington D.C. tonight. Not even one week since the shooting outside Nationals Park, sounds of gunshots on 14th street near Le Diplomate restaurant. Just heartbreaking news in a city I love so much. — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) July 23, 2021

Lukas Weese, a sports journalist, wrote on Twitter, “Thinking of the people in Washington D.C. tonight. Not even one week since the shooting outside Nationals Park, sounds of gunshots on 14th street near Le Diplomate restaurant. Just heartbreaking news in a city I love so much.”

On its website, Le Diplomate writes, “Le Diplomate pays sincere homage to French cafe culture, providing a comfortable, versatile gathering place that’s become an anchor for Washington, D.C.’s resurgent 14th Street corridor.”

“Painstakingly built out of a historic structure that harnesses the artful spirit of a Parisian brasserie, the interior and exterior pay subtle tribute to tradition, imbuing every meal with a sweeping sense of European drama. The extensive menu features a variety of Gallic classics, including onion soup gratinée, steak frites and escargots, as well as daily plates such as bouillabaisse and cassoulet. A thoughtfully curated wine list and specialty cocktail program complete the transporting experience.”

A man named Caleb Hull tweeted, “It takes 20+ gun shots outside of Le Diplomate where all the blue check mark journos hang out for them to finally care about the rapidly rising crime in DC. Let’s hope they continue to care. The city is going to the dumps and innocent people are getting murdered.”

