35 Unique Fishing Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Ok, this is one seriously cool communication tool that will be great for fishing applications. BONX recently sent me out a pair of their BONX Grip Group Talk Earpieces, and I love the performance and concept of the product.

This is basically a hands-free walkie-talkie with unlimited range – Yes, unlimited range. BONX is able to operate without Bluetooth, line of sight restrictions or wireless network ranges because it is a cellular-network based voice-activated group communication. More simply put, the device pairs with an app on your smartphone allowing you to instantly communicate with anyone in the “chat-room” anywhere in the world.

The BONX Grip can also function as a regular walkie-talkie.

It allows up to 10 users to stay in direct contact (you don’t even have to press a button – the sensors are advanced enough to just simply talk!) while spread out! Your favorite fisherman can stay in instant communication with their fishing buddies from miles downstream, across a tidal flat or even from different boats!

Set up and operation is super easy so even those who struggle with technology won’t have any issues with this gift.