35 Unique Fishing Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Looking to gift something special to your favorite fishermen? Our list of the best unique fishing gifts will point you in the right direction for some awesome, thoughtful gifts that will break the norm!
We’ve included some unique fishing gadgets, apparel, backpacks, culinary devices, and even a few vessels! Our all-inclusive list for men and women will ensure you come up with a truly fun and unique gift for the fishermen you have in mind!
Ok, this is one seriously cool communication tool that will be great for fishing applications. BONX recently sent me out a pair of their BONX Grip Group Talk Earpieces, and I love the performance and concept of the product.
This is basically a hands-free walkie-talkie with unlimited range – Yes, unlimited range. BONX is able to operate without Bluetooth, line of sight restrictions or wireless network ranges because it is a cellular-network based voice-activated group communication. More simply put, the device pairs with an app on your smartphone allowing you to instantly communicate with anyone in the “chat-room” anywhere in the world.
The BONX Grip can also function as a regular walkie-talkie.
It allows up to 10 users to stay in direct contact (you don’t even have to press a button – the sensors are advanced enough to just simply talk!) while spread out! Your favorite fisherman can stay in instant communication with their fishing buddies from miles downstream, across a tidal flat or even from different boats!
Set up and operation is super easy so even those who struggle with technology won’t have any issues with this gift.
If the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for likes to light up while out on the water, this is a gadget they will LOVE. The lcfun Waterproof, Windproof Dual Arc Electric Lighter is one of our favorite units from our list of the best windproof lighters that is particularly awesome for fishing purposes.
No amount of wind or rain can stop this thing – the electric arcs remain strong regardless of environmental conditions. The lighter is furthermore USB rechargeable so this is a tool that will be owned and cherished for years of fishing (and likely other activities as well!). Icfun even includes a lanyard with this purchase!
Here’s a highly effective pair of ice cleats from Yaktrax that will make the perfect unique fishing gift for an ice fisherman. The Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats are a neat innovation in the world of ice cleats that is one of the best options on the market for more active winter wear.
They simply snap onto to regular boots or shoes and wha-lah, you’ve got adequate traction on frozen water bodies!
The patented Diamond Bead design enables the case-hardened steel alloy beads to swivel independently of each other while strung on ultra-durable aircraft cable. This creates killer traction and also prevents any snow or ice build up. This makes this pair particularly great for all-terrain use – not just ice.
The History of Fly-Fishing in Fifty Flies is a gorgeous and informative photo book that examines and discusses the milestone fly fishing flies that have revolutionized the sport through the ages. If you’re shopping for a fly fisherman or woman, they’ll love this unique and insightful read. Even anglers who have not yet tried their hand at fly fishing will find this book fascinating and well written.
The fly fishing timeline goes back more than 2,000 years – of course there’s some fascinating history regarding the gear that ultimately got us to where we are today.
This book features 50 different flies through the fly fishing timeline in order to discuss how the sport has evolved in every possible aspect. Author Ian Whitelaw has done a fantastic job of recounting a truly interesting version of fly fishing history with this unique and brilliant work!
If you like the idea of gifting a fly fishing book, make sure to check out our list of the Best Fly Fishing Books for Anglers of Any Level, there are a few particularly unique options! there!
The angler you have in mind might own a fishing backpack, but it’s likely not fully submersible like this incredibly awesome unit from Fishpond. The Thunderhead Fishing Backpack has a special zipper that makes it truly waterproof – go ahead and throw the thing overboard and watch it float, the contents will remain bone dry!
It’s not a huge backpack, but it’s the perfect size for carrying some gear, lunch and an extra layer without becoming too cumbersome. There is also a rod carry system on the sides of the pack. This model is one of the industry leaders, landing it a spot in our list of the best waterproof fishing backpacks.
The strapping is awesome for even long, intense hikes, and the organization potential is solid. The overall aesthetic of the backpack also has a really sharp and professional look to it that any fishermen will love!
A high price tag yes, but a unique fishing gift that will blow the angler you’re shopping for away!
Does the angler you’re shopping for have a borderline unhealthy addiction to fishing anywhere and everywhere they can? A telescopic fishing pole can be hidden away in their vehicle or camp gear and set up to fish virtually anywhere in moments!
The Mako Telescopic Rod by Hurricane is a heavy duty option compared to a lot of the competition that can handle bigger fish. Its inherent design will also stand up to wear and tear better than most other options in the long run. A lot of telescopic rods are built fragile, this is a more robust model.
I furthermore like this particular rod option because its fiberglass construction paired with ceramic guides. The reel seat is even built with stainless steel hoods while the connections between sections are engineered to collapse and open without rotating.
No doubt a unique fishing gift that will absolutely see deployment depending on who you’re shopping for.
The Deeper PRO+ Portable Fish Finder allows the user to bring along high-quality sonar where ever they like to fish! It’s a particularly brilliant tool for ice fishermen and shore fishermen without access to a boat who want to examine the bottom-topography of any type of water body, and even effectively locate fish!
This is a unique innovation in fish finders that features excellent customer reviews! For a surprisingly reasonable cost, you can locate fish on real sonar virtually anywhere! This fish finder can even be casted, yes, casted from your fishing rod out onto the water.
By simply connecting the Deeper PRO+ to a smartphone, the phone screen provides a detailed display!
This device is furthermore equipped with more advanced features like built-in GPS enabling the user to create, save and analyze bathymetric maps! There is even a sensor that reads temperature!
This unique fishing gift gives the average angler access to high-tech fishing instruments typically only found onboard expensive vessels! For more info on how the Deeper PRO+ works, check out this neat video!
If this isn’t a unique fishing gift then I don’t know what is! Using a drone to carry a lure or bait far out over the water to then release it, is honestly brilliant – and this drone option by RCstyle does just that for a more than reasonable cost.
The angler you’re shopping for will get a huge kick out of the concept behind this drone. Carrying a payload more than a half mile out over the water is definitely one way to reach the fish without needing a boat!
This drone is nothing particularly special when it comes to flight-mode features and capabilities, but it will totally get a bait out there way farther than you could ever cast! A simple version of an advanced device that’s modified for fishing, ya gotta love it!
Here is the lightest and the most portable option we’ve included within our list of the best fishing chairs weighing in at just two pounds. If you’re shopping for an angler who likes to hike a bit before setting up for the day, this is an excellent portable seating option that does not sacrifice comfort.
It’s a unique fishing gift in the sense that it can truly go anywhere!
A powder coated steel frame and rugged 600D polyester fabric ensure this seat is a longterm piece of gear. It may be quite small, but it can support an impressive 250 pounds! It furthermore breaks down in seconds and carries with ease utilizing the included shoulder strap.
OK, this is one sweet fishing gift. DemerBox recently sent me one of their speakers to test in the field, and it’s hands down the best music playing device I’ve ever owned. This thing is LOUD and sounds amazing. Yes, it’s a steep price to pay when there are tons of highly affordable outdoor speakers on the market, but trust me, the DemerBox is in its own league.
This is a speaker, power bank and a dry box. The speaker is built into a Pelican box, so you can stash some other items in this lunch-box sized device. The remarkable battery (up to 50 hours of play time) can also be used to power your other USB compatible electronics.
The DemerBox is totally waterproof when you insert the scupper plug into the front bass port. I tether my DemerBox to my kayak while lake fishing and never have to worry about it getting wet. It could fall off my boat into the lake and would still play music!
These speakers are also serviceable by the manufacturer so, in the event of any damage or malfunction, you can send a DemerBox in for repairs! There’s even a sharp color selection to match the aesthetic of the fishermen you have in mind!
If the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for has never tried their hand at fly tying, this could be a great unique fishing gift for them. This rotary style vise is a perfect beginner’s unit, but it’s also a competent model vise that even experienced fly tyers would be pleased to use.
The price point is furthermore excellent with this option – vises can be astronomically expensive, so this is a great value choice.
If you’re shopping for a fly fisherman or woman who has yet to enter the fly tying world, this is a super thoughtful gift that will likely inspire a newfound passion. Fly tying is addicting and gratifying, those who dive into the art form often end up treasuring their time spent at the vise almost as much as their time spent on the water.
If you like this gift idea and you’re shopping for an angler who has zero fly tying materials, then go check out our list of the best fly tying kits for beginners and really get them started on the right foot!
Polarized fishing sunglasses are a reasonably unique fishing gift, but these aren’t your average shades! Rheos builds sunglasses that float when dropped into the water, changing the game for fishermen and other outdoorsmen and women who spend time on the water.
Rheos sent me a pair of their Sapelo model last year, and I wear them often. They have a sharp look, and the blue mirror lenses I selected are excellent for visibility and water penetration while saltwater and freshwater fishing. I’ve owned a lot of expensive fishing sunglasses in my life, and these hold their own even amongst the top brands like Costa and Smith.
There are several lens and frame options through this link if the color scheme featured isn’t quite what you’re looking for.
Sharp aesthetic, quality lenses and a frame that won’t sink when it goes overboard fighting the big one, no doubt a solid fishing gift option from Rheos!
A stainless steel filet knife with a hose hookup that blasts water through the knife blade? Yes, please!
This unique fishing gift may seem a bit ridiculous at first, but the concept is in fact brilliant. The water jets that come through the blade instantly clean the knife-edge as you make your way through the fish, enabling a much clearer view of the cut. The blade is quality made and will re-sharpen nicely, but you’ll likely find it stays sharp far longer than what you’re used to because of less scales and other fishy parts abrading the blade while cutting.
Catch-and-keep fishermen will love the simplicity of using this tool and furthermore definitely turn some heads while filleting fish!
PopSocket phone grips are honestly pretty underrated. These extendable grips allow you to ergonomically grip your smartphone in order to take cleaner, better photographs and can also be utilized as a stand.
It’s a great tool for taking fishing photos, especially when you’re hands are wet! This model features the text “I’d Rather Be Fishing” and has a cool graphic of a bass. A nice add on gift that whoever you’re shopping for will likely really enjoy utilizing.
OK, maybe this isn’t the most unique fishing gift you can think of, but the low price tag is certainly not typical of a quality waist pack like this. Piscfun is one of my favorite budget brands when it comes to fishing gear of all kinds. Their products are well built, and they often have FAR cheaper alternatives to all sorts of equipment carried by the more expensive brands.
Don’t get me wrong, owning a high-quality, waterproof fishing waist pack is a beautiful thing, but it’s not at all necessary to pay the price of top-notch gear in this context. Us fishermen never forget the difference between a luxury and a necessity – any $300 waist pack you see on the water is because that angler wanted it, not needed it!
I’ve owned this unit by Piscifun for years now, and it’s still going strong. It can be worn as a waist pack, or sling pack, and features some awesome storage capacity and organization potential for its size. There’s even a nice color selection!
Here’s a hysterical fishing gift idea that will make a charming addition to the appropriate angler’s man-cave or BBQ setup. Everything pictured is included (no beer sorry) and easily wall mounted for those that care to.
What you see is what you get with this one, certainly a unique fishing gift that everyone will share some laughs over.
If the angler you’re shopping for has been talking about how they need a watercraft to reach the fish, here’s your chance to knock their socks off with a unique fishing gift that they’ll fish from for years.
This bass-boat style, flat-bottomed plastic watercraft is perfect for sneaking into shallow water, and is also pretty seaworthy. It can be easily rowed, and will also accept an electric trolling motor and battery nicely. It’s a brilliant and simplistic design that provides any style angler with a great fishing space!
The Sportsman 2 is also highly portable at just 100 pounds and can be thrown into a truck bed or onto a roof rack easily enough. This boat is furthermore available as either an eight foot, or ten foot option so you can choose the size that makes the most sense for the transport system you’re thinking of.
The seats are nice and elevated and swivel in order to face and cast in any direction. Recessed storage space for beverages and other gear also lines the watercraft making it impressively versatile in terms of storage and organization.
This is a simple, but highly customizable fishing boat option that will host many fishing sessions over the years. No doubt a killer gift idea at a very reasonable cost from Sun Dolphin
The Topwater PDL is an impressive vessel that has made it into both our top lists for the best pedal kayaks as well as the best fishing kayaks. This kayak is truly a fishing machine equipped with everything an angler needs to chase fish. This would make one cool gift for a fisherman or woman of any style.
Rod holders, above and below deck storage, paddle mounts and insanely comfortable seating are all overshadowed by the radical PDL pedal drive built into this boat. It’s a removable propellor you pedal like a bicycle that’s steered using a hand-controlled rudder system – pretty sweet right?
Old Town sent me a Topwater PDL to test out on the water, and this thing is everything and more that it’s advertised to be. I now have a Garmin fish finder mounted onto my Topwater (all wiring strategically hidden below deck) and sometimes bring a camera mount out fishing as well. Customizing this boat is made easy due to the deck and rail layout.
All in all, this is a very cool fishing kayak that will turn heads anywhere it hits the water as well as perform flawlessly for all angling endeavors!
Inflatable kayaks are underrated. Having a boat that can be brought to the water’s edge, inflated and embarked in is pretty neat – especially when you really consider where you could take a watercraft like this.
This could be a very special and unique fishing gift for backcountry anglers who hike into more remote fishing destinations before setting up. Imagine trekking hours into the wilderness to reach a pristine mountain lake, and then having the ability to fish the entire water body by kayak!
Intex has done a nice job with the design and build of this boat. It’s well rated for puncture resistance and for easy setup and breakdown and even has some decent storage capacity considering it’s an inflatable! You can purchase just the kayak, or buy the whole kit which includes an air-pump and paddle.
This is not a fishing kayak by any means, but it’s a great way to explore new water and leave the shore at fishing spots you thought to be too far removed to ever reach by watercraft!
A float tube could make the perfect unique fishing gift for the angler you have in mind. These awesome personal vessels allow you to leave shore in comfort and be your own motor while pursuing fish (by kicking your feet). They are much easier to transport and carry by yourself than a kayak or other fishing boats and can even be a preferred approach to targeting fish depending on the angling context.
If the angler you’re shopping for enjoys wading the local ponds and lakes, this will be the perfect gift for them that gets them off shore and into new water!
This model from Classic Accessories has some great internal storage, D-rings for external gear attachment and a quick release stripping apron for fly fishermen. The seating is well reviewed for comfort and puts the angler nice and high above the water. The weight capacity of this unit is 300 pounds, so there’s plenty of space for even larger fishermen.
This is a great value float tube for the cost. It has everything a fishermen needs, plus a few added features at a very fair cost. Fishing out of a float tube may take a little getting used to, but this is one approach to “boat” fishing that should not be overlooked!
How about the gift of a fishing cart? Berkley has come up with a great product with their Sportsman’s Pro Cart that is highly versatile in function. This is a killer fishing companion that can be rolled over soft sand with a ton of loaded gear (up to 300 pounds).
There are four removable fishing rod holders and a spacious storage box that can be easily toted with the telescopic handle. The frame is corrosion-resistant aluminum and the fabrics used are heavy duty for long term durability.
The main storage compartment can fit a cooler, some extra layers, tackle or anything really! It makes a good seat too! Absolutely a great go to gift for the die-hard shore fisherman.
If you like the idea of gifting a fishing cart, then this is the ultimate option. Fish N Mate is one of the industry leaders when it comes to effectively transporting your angling equipment. Their carts for pier and shore fishing are expensive, yes, but also truly innovative and built for life long use.
This option will pull just fine over soft sand, but if the angler you’re shopping for really loads up a lot of weight into their transport system and fishes from the beach, perhaps the large poly wheel model is a better choice.
Both units feature corrosion-resistant aluminum frames and are impressively lightweight while retaining a rock-solid feel. These carts have built-in rod holders for transport and actively fishing, as well as an innovative bait cutting station and basket. The main frame body can furthermore, of course, accommodate for tackle boxes, a cooler and more.
This is a unique fishing gift that will really see some heavy use in its lifetime, aka the best kind of gift.
If you’re shopping for a saltwater fly fisherman or woman, this is a gift idea they’ll truly flip out over. The Salt HD fly rod from Sage is a unique fishing gift in the sense that it is a top quality saltwater-specific fly rod. This stick is an absolute pleasure to cast – it’s an incredible rod that experienced anglers will immediately be able to set apart from what they’re used to fishing with.
Handcrafted in the US on Bainbridge Island, the Salt HD is quickly becoming a top reviewed rod within the fly fishing scene. Any avid fly fisherman likely has this rod on their wish list, trust us.
If you really want to knock the socks off your favorite saltwater angler, a Sage rod is a great way to do it. If you don’t know which weight to purchase, chances are a 9 or 10 weight will fit the needs of whoever you’re shopping for (pretty general purpose saltwater rod class).
A full coverage head and face mask could make a brilliant gift for fishermen who battle the sun and insects while on the water. UV rays are no joke and should be taken seriously, while insect bites can quickly become maddening and ruin a day of fishing. This wide brim hat with incorporated mesh face mask is a great tool for keeping the focus on the fishing!
The face flaps are removable, so they don’t always have to be deployed. Let’s be honest, this is a bit of a ridiculous hat to wear unless the sun is scorching or the bugs are swarming.
This is a very highly reviewed sun hat by fishermen, campers and gardeners alike – and the price is right. There is even a nice color selection to choose from. A simple, but none the less unique fishing gift that will prove itself a crucial tool over the years.
Charging electronic devices with the sun is all the rage these days, and for good reason! If your passions are enjoyed outdoors under the sun, it makes sense to own a solar power bank for recharging your gear and gadgets.
This highly portable solar panel from CXLiy is a particularly high capacity charging option. 25000mAh is a lot of juice – enough to charge a smartphone up to five times! This solar panel remains impressively portable while providing a pretty serious power supply, and it even includes a LED flashlight!
The fisherman or woman you’re shopping for can mount this panel to their fishing vessel, strap it to a backpack, or just lay it out at a campsite. Where ever they go, they’ll have a backup power supply that’s constantly recharging anytime the sun is shining!
Here’s a great gift if the angler you’re shopping for is also a culinary wiz! This wood pellet smoker from Z GRILLS is the real deal. It’s perfect for camping trips and big fish fries, and also portable enough at 84 pounds to go along essentially anywhere!
This six in one unit can smoke, grill, roast, braise and barbeque so there’s really nothing it can’t do. Z GRILLS even offers a lifetime guarantee on this product.
You can pay for expert assembly, or let the fisherman you’re shopping for put it together themselves. Bon appetit!
Here’s a unique fishing gift that maybe you’ve never thought of! If you’re shopping for a catch-and-keep fisherman or woman, they’ll LOVE being able to vacuum seal and preserve their catch with this handy dandy device.
This unit is reasonably priced, features automatic moisture detection and will keep fillets totally fresh for up to three years in the freezer! It’s perfect for those annual fishing trips where you can’t eat everything you catch but would love to pack up and bring home some fish to enjoy at a later date.
FoodSaver even offers a five-year limited warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence!
This might not be the most exciting fishing gift, but it could be a major game-changer for the way your favorite fisherman loads up and hits the water.
This trunk organizer by HiHill has three separate compartments and 12 side sleeves for stashing tons of gear. It’s also collapsible, so it stores nicely when not in use.
The angler you’re shopping for can easily toss all their essential gear into this tote-system and keep both their belongings and their vehicle nice and organized! Trust us, they’ll thank you later!
Here’s a unique fishing gift that will change your favorite fishermen’s lives! No really, this fishing pole carry-system will be an enormous game changer for how your favorite anglers transport their rods.
It’s a simple hanging design that fixes by velcro to the handles above the backseat windows of standard vehicles. Minivans, trucks, station wagons and hatchback vehicles in general, should all accommodate this system just fine.
It allows fishing rods to be secured to the ceiling of your vehicle rather than having to be bent awkwardly over seats in the way of passengers and other gear. Hands down the most common way us fishermen break rods is getting them in and out of the car – this device is a godsend for avoiding this all too common tragedy.
Organization is a beautiful thing. This round fishing pole rack is a brilliant solution to a cluttered or overcrowded gear locker, man cave or garage.
The design is simple and durable and can hold up to a whopping 16 rods. There’s even a wide selection of different color and wood patterns so you can choose the right aesthetic for the fisherman you have in mind!
A flask might not be the most unique fishing gift (alright it’s a pretty classic gift idea) but this flask and shot glass set comes in an attractive box and features a sweet ” Gone Fishing” graphic etched into the front.
All pieces are stainless steel, and there’s also a funnel included for easy pouring. The flask is just seven ounces, so it’s the perfect size to slip into a fly fishing vest or tackle box! There’s no better celebration after landing a trophy fish than a victory-swig of your favorite spirit!
Here’s a silly and unique fishing gift that will look great in your favorite angler’s bathroom. No explanation needed here….it’s a toilet paper holder in the shape of a classic fishing reel that will have the angler you have in mind daydreaming of catching the big one every time they use the restroom!
Alright, this one speaks for itself. If the angler you’re gift shopping for makes sure to regularly let everyone know that they love to fish, they oughta have this toilet decal in their home. It’s six by five inches, and hilarious in all the wrong ways.
Here’s a great gadget for fishermen that enjoy taking photos. This flexible camera mount can accommodate both GoPros and smartphones and is super easy to operate. It can be mounted onto a fishing vessel, attached to your person or just packed in a backpack and deployed when needed.
Its flexible design allows you to manipulate the camera angle very precisely in order to capture just the photo you want – no more propping your phone against whatever object is on hand for the right angle. This is a great solution to taking fish photos when you’re out on the water alone and catch a monster! No doubt a practical yet unique fishing gift that will see all sorts of use both on and off the water.
Boot studs can be an absolute lifesaver depending on the wading conditions. If the angler you’re shopping for has told you (albeit hilarious) stories about falling in the river where they wade-fish due to slippery footing, they’ll love this brilliant traction tool. These screw-in studs are easy to install, and won’t damage wading footwear if inserted properly.
Felt soles are a historically common approach to traction while fishing in free-stone streams and other slippery wading environments, but unfortunately, it’s been discovered that felt can transport aquatic organisms between water bodies. It’s important that algae and other critters don’t make their way into lakes, ponds and streams they don’t belong – invasive introduced species can destroy entire ecosystems from the bottom up.
Many states have banned the use of felt wading soles outright for this reason – using screw-in studs gives you some decent traction while still adhering to state regulations and keeps your conscience clear that you’re not harming the environments we enjoy and cherish as anglers.