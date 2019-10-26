Clippers vs Suns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Phoenix Suns dropped a heartbreak in overtime to the Nuggets on Friday, but won’t have to wait long for a chance to rebound. The Suns host the powerhouse Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Prime Ticket (locally in Clippers market) and Fox Sports Arizona (locally in Suns market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All Markets: FuboTV

NBA TV, Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets) and Fox Sports Arizona (local markets) are all among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch the Clippers vs Suns live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local) and Fox Sports Arizona (local) are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Clippers and Suns markets.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Suns on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

All Markets: Sling TV

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle. Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports Arizona aren’t included, but the game will still be on NBA TV in the Clippers and Suns markets.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Clippers vs Suns live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Clippers vs Suns Preview

The new-look, Kawhi Leonard led Clippers have been the most impressive squad of the season so far, taking down a pair of their biggest rivals to open up the year. First they throttled LeBron James and the Lakers and followed it up by blowing up Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

“We wanted to kind of beat them down,” guard Patrick Beverley said after the Clippers beat the Warriors 141-122. “Beat them down, beat them down, beat them down to the point that, it was me, Mo [Maurice Harkless], of course Kawhi [Leonard], [Landry Shamet] did a helluva job. We just kept putting bodies on them trying to make it as tough as possible.”

With Paul George still on the sideline due to offseason shoulder surgery, Leonard has taken the reins as the teams unquestioned leader, firmly taking his place atop the NBA hierarchy. He has 51 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds while averaging only 26.5 minutes through the team’s first two games.

“It just shows the trust he has in his teammates,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said of Leonard’s willingness to share the ball. “You love that. I thought he started it doing about the second round (of the playoffs) last year. In the first round he was just dominating. As each round went on, he started playmaking more and more.

“What he’s doing with us is even another level. You can tell that is something he focused on over the summer.”

The Suns were projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but have been surprisingly solid with an infusion of veteran talent helping guide a youth movement. Phoenix obliterated the Kings 124-95 in their opener, and nearly pulled off a stunner against Denver before falling in OT, 108-107.

“We fought hard all night,” Booker said. “Couple of things we need to clean up on, but we faced adversity tonight and we responded well to it.”

Already without center Deandre Ayton — who was suspended for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program after testing positive for a diuretic — Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes and Kelly Oubre Jr. all fouled out in OT.

“We know things are going to happen, so when your name’s called up you’ve got to perform,” Rubio said.

The Clippers are 9-point road favorites, with a total of 229.5 posted. The Clippers have won the last 12 against the Suns, including the last three by double-digits.