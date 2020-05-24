How to Watch Lance Armstrong 30 for 30 Documentary Online

Former cyclist Lance Armstrong is the subject of the latest installment of ESPN’s docuseries 30 for 30. Lance Part 1 of 2 premieres Sunday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN, and it will be on ESPN+ immediately following the premiere.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Lance live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Fire TV Stick, Rokue, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Starting immediately after the premiere (Sunday, May 24, at 11 p.m. ET), Part 1 of Lance–along with every other 30 for 30 documentary in existence–will be available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Lance anytime on your computer via the ESPN website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Smart TV or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Part 2 of Lance will also be available immediately after the television premiere on May 31.

If you want to watch it live as it premieres, ESPN is one of the 60-plus live TV channels included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Lance live as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

30 for 30: Lance Preview

In what will be the first of a two-part series, 30 for 30: Lance promises to dig deep into the doping scandal that stripped Armstrong of the seven Tour de France titles he won in his career. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency accused him of using and trafficking performance enhancing drugs, and after Armstrong elected to not move forward with the arbitration process, he was banned for life and his titles were stripped. Armstrong himself is reportedly not pleased with the documentary, which was directed by Marina Zenovich. While Armstrong met with Zenovich eight times for interviews used in the film, the director had to push him a few times when he dodged or deflected certain questions.

“We went toe to toe on a couple of issues in the film, and I haven’t talked to him” Zenovich, told USA TODAY. “I don’t want to go into details, but I was very clear with him that I was going to make the film that needed to be made. And I did. I think he’s processing that.”

Armstrong did, however, get extremely candid. Was his drug use a factor in his 1996 testicular cancer diagnosis? “I certainly wouldn’t say no,” Armstrong says in the film. “The only thing I’ll tell you is the only time in my life I ever did growth hormone was the 1996 season. So in my head, growth, growing hormone and cells – if anything good needs to be grown it does. But wouldn’t it also make sense if there is anything bad in there it, too, would grow?”

In another revelatory moment, Armstrong talked about honesty. “Nobody dopes and is honest,” Armstrong says in the documentary. “You’re not. The only way you can dope and be honest is if nobody ever asks you, which is not realistic. The second somebody asks you, you lie. It might be one lie because you answer it once. Or in my case it might be 10,000 lies because you answer it 10,000 times.”

Director Zenovich also noted that it sometimes seemed as though their recorded conversations served as a form of therapy for Armstrong. “On the last day [of our interviews together], he’s like, ‘You think I don’t like this, but I really do. I like our sessions,’ ” Zenovich said. “It was really like I was some sort of therapist.”

Part two of the documentary will air next Sunday.