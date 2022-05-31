Djokovic-Nadal French Open Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rafael Nadal meets Novak Djokovic in the French Open on Tuesday, May 31.

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Tennis Channel.

Djokovic vs Nadal 2022 French Open Preview

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet for the 59th time when the two rivals face off at the French Open on Tuesday. Djokovic comes in ranked No. 1 in world while Nadal seeks his 22nd Grand Slam title.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Djokovic said about Nadal via ESPN, “and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros. I’m ready for it.”

Djokovic leads their overall series 30-28. Nadal has the edge on clay courts with a 19-8 record against Djokovic. Tuesday’s match will mark their 10th match at Roland-Garros, the site of the French Open, where Nadal has a 7-2 edge.

“These are special matches,” Nadal said via ESPN. “I don’t know if I’ll have what it takes to beat someone like Novak, but I’m going to try.”

Djokovic comes into match more rested, having not lost a set in the tournament. He won his quarterfinal match over Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Nadal’s quarterfinal match with Felix Auger-Aliassime went over four hours. Nadal won it 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

“Being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last match here in Roland Garros. … That’s my situation now,” Nadal said via ESPN. “That’s why I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible.”

Nadal has 13 tournament titles at Roland Garros. Djokovic has won the French open twice.

“Of course, we know each other well. We have a lot of history together,” Nadal said via Yahoo! Sport Australia.

“I am going to be focused, I will try my best. I don’t know what will happen but I will fight until the end,” he added.

Nadal’s comments after his quarterfinal win have also been taken as a retirement hint by the 36-year-old star.

“I went through a tough process again with my foot. I do not know what will happen in the near future with my career, so I am just trying to enjoy and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream,” Nadal said via Yahoo! Sport Australia.

“I hope to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible and then let’s see,” he added.

What Nadal definitely knows is that h doesn’t like playing matches at night at the French Open, which is when his showdown with Djokovic will happen.

“I don’t like night sessions on clay,” Nadal said via ESPN’s Simon Cambers. “I say the other day. I am very clear with that. I don’t like to play on clay during the night, because humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and can be very heavy conditions especially when it’s cold.”

“I think that makes a big difference on the way tennis is played on clay during the night and during the day,” he added.