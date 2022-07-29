Gymnastics US Classic 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Olympic alternate Leanne Wong joins a host of young U.S. gymnasts who look to shine at the U.S. Classic this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Both women’s sessions on Saturday (juniors 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET; seniors 7-9 p.m. ET) and the men’s senior session on Sunday (3-5:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on CNBC.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 US Classic online:

US Classic 2022 Preview

Leanne Wong returns to elite gymnast action for the first time since 2021.

Wong helped the Florida Gators women’s gymnastics team take second in the NCAA tournament this year as a freshman. She took third overall in the all-around for the NCAAs.

“I never really completely retired from elite. It’s always been in the back of my mind,” Wong said via FloridaGators.com’s Asia Cymone Smith.

“Since college is all about perfection, doing simpler skills but executing them really well, I think that’ll help me to do the same, even when I’m doing harder skills,” Wong added.

An Olympic alternate in 2021, she won the all-around silver medal in the world championships in October 2021. Wong finished eighth in the Olympic Trials to become one of the alternates for the U.S. Olympic team.

As Cymone Smith noted, Wong added to her repertoire for the U.S. Classic and then the U.S. Championships in Tampa for August.

“I’m definitely going to do my double double on floor again, two and a half front full, and maybe bring back the Arabian pike,” Wong said per Cymone Smith.

Wong, who just finished her first year at Florida, hasn’t confirmed for certain if she will compete in the 2024 Olympics at Paris.

“The Olympics is a couple of years away, so that’s in the back of my mind, but I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Wong said per Olympics.com’s Scott Bregman.

No U.S. women gymnasts from the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games will compete at the U.S. Classic, but three 2021 U.S. Olympics gymnasts on the men’s side will compete in the event — Brody Malone, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer.

Both the men’s and women’s sides feature up-and-coming gymnasts who could compete in the Olympics down the road. That includes Addison Fatta, Charlotte Booth, Katelyn Jong, Nola Mathews, Levi-Jung-Ruivivar, Joscelyn Roberson, and Shilese Jones on the women’s side per Bregman. Men’s gymnasts to watch include Donnell Whittenburg, Colin Van Wicklen, Paul Juda, Stephen Noedoroscik, and Vitaliy Guimaraes per Bregman.

Gymnasts in the U.S. Classic get one-last shot at qualifying for the U.S. Championships in Tampa on August 18-21.

U.S. Classic Schedule

All times Eastern

July 27

Podium Training — Hopes, 2 p.m.

July 28

Podium Training — Junior Women Session, 2:05 p.m.

Competition — Hopes Championship, 8:50 p.m.

July 29

Podium Training — Junior Women Session, 12:20 p.m.

Podium Training — Junior + Senior Men Session, 2 p.m.

Podium Training — Senior Women, 4:30 p.m.

Competition — Junior Women Session 1, 9 p.m.

July 30

Competition — Junior Women Session, 2:30 p.m.

Competition — Senior Women, 7 p.m.

July 31

Competition — Junior and Senior Men Session, 3 p.m.

Competition — Senior Men Session, 8:30 p.m.