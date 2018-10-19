Karlie Lain Gusé Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karlie Lain Gusé is a California teen who mysteriously disappeared during the early morning of Saturday, October 13, 2018. She was last seen outside of her home. But no witnesses have come forward with information about where the 16-year-old went after walking outside the house.

Deputies have deployed a massive search effort to find Guse, and friends of the teen have created social media campaigns to spread awareness about the search. But so far, the search has not yielded any clues.

Karlie’s mother and stepmother have taken different approaches to the case on social media. Her mother has asked the public not to speculate about a possible abduction, so as not to hinder the official investigation. But Karlie’s stepmother posted a video on October 15 specifically speculating that this was the case, by stating that Karlie would never have just left her family.

1. Deputies: Karlie Lain Guse May Have Been ‘Disoriented’ at the Time of Her Disappearance & Did Not Have Her Cellphone

Karlie Lain Guse was last seen outside of her home in Chalfant, California. The house is on Ponderosa Street near White Mountain Estate Road. Chalfant is a small census-designated area just a few miles from the border with Nevada.

According to KNBC-TV, the Guse family had recently moved to the area. The Carson City News also reports that Guse has family members in Yerington, Nevada, which is roughly 160 miles from Chalfant. But there has been no indication that she headed in that direction. Deputies said she was last seen walking toward Highway 6, which runs from California to Massachusetts.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, described on Facebook that Guse may have been “disoriented” at the time of her disappearance. They did not elaborate on what that means. Some commenters on social media speculated that perhaps she needs medication or her eyeglasses, or was dehydrated. Guse did not have her cellphone or any other belongings with her.

2. Investigators Have Searched Nearby Neighborhoods & the Desert Terrain Using Helicopters & Scent Dogs, But Have Not Found Any Clues

Karlie Guse has been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officials say she is 5’7″ and about 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and her hair is said to be a dark blond color. Many of the pictures shared show her with darker hair, but officials said it was lighter at the time of her disappearance. Guse may have been wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants when she left the house.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Department has used helicopters, scent dogs and off-road vehicles to thoroughly search the area around where Guse was last seen. The terrain includes desert, so there has been concern that she could have become dehydrated.

Officials have also searched the town of Bishop, about 14 miles south of Chalfant. The department shared that deputies have interviewed Guse’s family and friends, and conducted a forensic investigation into her social media and electronic devices. Despite all of that, they have found no clues. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Mono County Sheriff’s Department at 760-932-7549, option 7. Or, call 911 if you see her.

3. Karlie’s Mother Shared on Facebook That Her Footprints Were Found in the Mountains

Karlie Lain Guse’s mother, Lindsay Fairley, has been sharing updates on the search on her personal Facebook page. In the post above, she wrote that Guse has a nose piecing. She wrote, “There was a call in of a possible sighting of her in Lebec California at a gas station asking for money. The man stated she had a nose piercing. Please God, lead my baby girl home safely. Her hair currently is slightly shorter than in this photo! Please share this and #BringKarlieHome.”

Fairley shared on October 14, the day after Guse disappeared, that searchers had been looking in the nearby mountains for the teen. “Dogs are out searching but the wind is hindering their search. Her dad found her shoe prints up in the mountains. Please keep my precious girl in your prayers. I’m on the verge of being tranquilized.”

Fairley has also insisted on Facebook that there is no evidence that Guse was abducted. She wrote in all caps, “PLEASE LEAVE ALL SPECULATIONS THAT MY DAUGHTER Karlie Guse WAS ABDUCTED! THAT HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT! PLEASE LEAVE ALL SPECULATIONS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME, AS SPECULATIONS CAN HINDER THEIR INVESTIGATION! THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR MY BABY GIRLS SAFE RETURN.”

4. Karlie Guse’s Stepmother, However, Raised Speculation on Facebook That Perhaps the Teen Was Abducted

Karlie Guse’s mother, Lindsay Fairley, has stressed that there is no evidence her daughter was taken. She wrote that she does not want speculation to interfere with the investigation. However, Karlie’s stepmother, Melissa Guse, has taken a different approach.

Melissa Guse shared a video on Facebook on October 15 discussing the case. She did not share any details about the day the teen vanished or why Karlie would have been walking outside the house around 6:30 on a Saturday morning. Melissa also did not explain why the offers would have described Karlie as being “disoriented.”

“I know everybody has so many questions. ‘Why did she leave? Where did she go? What’s wrong?’ I’m just concerned that she’s just gone. And that needs to be the focus. If you know me and you know Karlie, you know she would never do this. This is not the person who would just leave her family.”

Melissa explained that she has received dozens of friend requests from strangers on Facebook, and that she had reported at least four of those people to the police when it was apparent they did not know Karlie.

“Search and rescue has looked everywhere. And you know, Highway 6 goes all the way to Massachusetts. So, I don’t want to think that way, but it’s really hard to be the parent and be 48 hours in and not think that.” Melissa Guse urged people to keep sharing the missing person flyers.

According to comments left on the Mono County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Karlie’s stepmother, Melissa Guse, was reportedly the last person to see Karlie before she vanished. The sheriff’s department has not confirmed that.

5. Karlie Guse’s Friends Have Taken to Social Media Urging Anyone with Information to Come Forward & Urging Karlie to Come Home

Lindsay Fairley tagged Karlie Lain Guse’s Facebook page in her own posts. Karlie’s public page does not reveal much information about the teen. The only two photos visible were shared in 2016. The cover photo is of Karlie as a child, with presumably a family member, perhaps her cousin.

A private Facebook page titled “Bring Karlie home” was launched as a forum for people to share awareness of the case. There is also a Twitter handle, @HomeKarlie, that includes the Mono County Sheriff’s office phone number.

Friends of Guse’s have been posting on social media asking the public for help in locating her. A friend identified as Braelyn Whittington shared the above photo on Instagram. One of the hashtags reads, “You’re not in trouble come home.” It goes along with the mother’s assertion that there is no evidence Guse was abducted. “Please come home Karli we love and miss you! We will not stop looking for you until we find you! #findkarli #welovekarliguse #helpusfindher #weloveyou #comehome #wemissyou #yournotintroublecomehome #savekarliguse #karliguse”

The family and law enforcement also want the public to know that there is no legitimate GoFundMe campaigns connected to Guse’s disappearance. If you see a campaign with Guse’s photo, it is not real and is in no way connected to this case.

