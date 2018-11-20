Dayna Less: Tribute to the Mercy Hospital Pharmacy Resident

Dayna Less had everything to live for. She was a first-year pharmacy resident at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, who was engaged to be married. She was only 25-years-old.

However, a gunman – labeled “evil” by Chicago’s mayor – shot and killed the emergency room doctor who was his ex-fiancee, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, and then barged into the hospital, opening fire and also killing Dayna Less. By the time it was over, Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, also lay among the dead. The gunman died too, although it’s not clear whether he took a Chicago police bullet or perished from a self-inflicted wound.

1. Dayna Less Was Planning a Spring Wedding

According to the website The Knot, Dayna Less was engaged to be married on June 1, 2019 in Indiana. “192 days to go!” the website tragically proclaimed on the date of her death.

Her Facebook profile declares that she was in a relationship, and her profile picture shows Less with her fiancee. He filled his own Facebook page with photos of them as a couple; they graduated from the same university. “We like to wear our matching NASA shirts to parties sometimes,” Less wrote in the caption with one photo of her and her fiance.

2. Less Was Shot Getting Off an Elevator

Dayna Less was new to the hospital. According to The Chicago Tribune, she had only been working there since July.

Chicago’s Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson described how Less was shot literally doing nothing – she had just stepped off an elevator.

“That poor woman who got off an elevator. Who had nothing to do with anything, and he shot her,” said the police superintendent. “She was shot by the offender. That’s who shot her.” He said the responding officers likely saved many lives, and that the suspect had one gun during the carnage. “Please say a prayer for that police officer and his family and for those other victims who were gunned down needlessly,” he said.

3. Less Studied Pharmacy at Purdue University & Was Adventurous in Spirit

According to her Facebook page, Dayna Less studied pharmacy at Purdue University, graduating in 2018. She lived in Chicago, Illinois. Less was involved in charity work in college, writing in 2015 of a local blood drive, “YOU can save THREE lives with your donation!”

The mayor of Chicago said in a news conference, “The City of Chicago lost a doctor, a pharmaceutical assistant, and a police officer. All going about their day; all doing what they love.” This, he said, “tears at the soul of our city. It is the face and the consequence of evil.”

In 2014, Less posted the above photo showing her skydiving to Facebook. She wrote, “My first time skydiving, but definitely not my last! — in Kauai, Hawaii.”

4. Friends Wrote About Dayna Less’s Love of Traveling & the Chicago Cubs

Dana Less appeared to enjoy traveling from her social media posts. “Dayna, I have enjoyed reading your stories about your trip to Kenya! It looks and sounds like a beautiful country and I am thrilled that you had the opportunity to immerse yourself in the country and culture, and also make such a difference in the lives of your patients. What an experience!” one woman wrote on a post from May 2018. In it, Less had shared the above photo.”

I was a close friend of Dayna Less. One of her and her family’s favorite things together was celebrating their love for the Cubbies. ♥️ Please pray for her Mother, Father, and Fiancé during this horrific time. pic.twitter.com/4bvreD32gS — Nina Starcevich (@nina_starcevich) November 20, 2018

Another friend wrote on Twitter, “I was a close friend of Dayna Less. One of her and her family’s favorite things together was celebrating their love for the Cubbies. ♥️ Please pray for her Mother, Father, and Fiancé during this horrific time.”

The Chicago Cubs joined others in offering tribute to the victims, writing, “We are heartbroken for the families of CPD officer Samuel Jimenez, Dr. Tamara O’Neal and Dayna Less, victims of today’s senseless shooting at Mercy Hospital. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and friends.”

5. The Other Victims Were Identified as a Doctor & a Police Officer

Dr. Tamara O’Neal was identified as the first victim in the Mercy Hospital shooting in Chicago, Illinois on November 19, 2018. The Franciscan Health website lists Dr. O’Neal’s specialty as “emergency medicine” and her provider type as “independent.” According to The Chicago Tribune, O’Neal was described as “dedicated to her church and patients,” and involved in helping underprivileged children and the church choir.

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who died responding to the rampage at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, was lauded by the mayor and police superintendent as a hero who ran toward danger to protect others, likely saving lives.

The officer “had just recently come off of probation,” said Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “I would ask that you keep all of the victims” in “your thoughts and prayers,” said Johnson. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a news conference that, in the span of a few hours, he had seen the emotional highs and lows of the Chicago “police department family.”

Johnson said that O’Neal had once been in a relationship with the gunman, who was identified as Juan Lopez. Lopez was described as O’Neal’s “ex-fiance.”

“This has been a very difficult day, not just for the Chicago Police Department, but for the City of Chicago,” said Johnson during the news conference. On Monday afternoon, a “verbal altercation” occurred in the parking lot “between individuals that knew each other,” he said, referring to O’Neal and Lopez. A third person, a friend, attempted to intervene “in the verbal dispute.” At that time, said Johnson, the man – later named as Lopez – lifted up his shirt to show a handgun and fled into the hospital.

The police superintendent said that the gunman shot and killed O’Neal, with whom he “was in a domestic relationship with.” He then fired multiple shots at officers who arrived before they could exit their squad car. He ran into the hospital, and the officers gave chase.

Officer Jimenez had recently completed his probationary period and was married with three children.

