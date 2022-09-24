Where to Watch App State vs JMU Football Game Today

Appalachian State looks to keep rolling after a last-second win when facing upstart FBS newcomer James Madison on Saturday, September 24.

JMU vs Appalachian State Preview

Appalachian State (2-1) looks to add another win to its drama-filled season when facing a James Madison squad (2-0) that looks to make a splash in its first year as an FBS program.

James Madison isn’t just any FCS program making the move to the FBS, which Appalachian State did during the 2010s. The Dukes won a national title for the 2016 season and challenged eight-time champion North Dakota State in two other title games over the past decade. JMU also became the only team ever to beat the Bison in the playoffs during its decade-long rein a top the FCS.

The Dukes have also challenged and beaten FBS teams throughout program history — Virginia Tech, East Carolina, SMU, Navy twice, Virginia, East Tennessee State, and William & Mary. JMU has also welcomed College Game Day twice since 2015.

Appalachian State, which just hosted College Game Day before an epic win over Troy, can relate to all of it. The Mountaineers won three-consecutive FCS titles between 2005 and 2007, which included an upset at Michigan along the way.

Since joining the FBS in 2014, the Mountaineers have continued success in the Sun Belt Conference with two title game wins. The Mountaineers also beat North Carolina during that stretch.

This year’s squad also nearly beat the Tar Heels in a wild shootout loss 63-61 at home. Then, Appalachian State upset then-No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station, 17-14. The Mountaineers then avoided the letdown by beating Troy on a last-second, walk-off touchdown pass of 53 yards from Chase Brice to Christian Horn.

JMU has been buzz-sawing its competition thus far. The Dukes routed Middle Tennessee State 44-7 to open the season and crushed Norfolk State 63-7.

Dukes quarterback Todd Centeio is a dual-threat with 452 yards passing and nine touchdowns plus 139 yards rushing this season. JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese leads the rushing attack with 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Kris Thorton is the go-to receiver with 18 receptions for 247 yards and five touchdowns. Reggie Brown and Devin Ravenel are also playmakers with two and three touchdowns apiece this fall.

Brice leads a dynamic Mountaineers offense with 779 yards passing and nine touchdowns versus one interception. Camerun Peoples leads the rushing attack with 255 yards and touchdown this season.

Horn is a go-to receiver for the Mountaineers with 169 yards and two touchdowns this season, but Brice spreads the ball around well. Seven different players have touchdown receptions this year already amid three close games.