WWE Raw Oct. 12, 2026: The Bloodline vs. 946, MITB Fallout, Match Card & More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Money in the Bank, with Raw general manager Adam Pearce announcing multiple matches and segments.

Liv Morgan to celebrate winning the Women’s World Championship

WWE to announce update on Je’Von Evans after crazy bump at MITB

Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Fenix for the Intercontinental Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass

Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline vs. Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of 946 in a six-man tag team match

Tonight’s show is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

WWE Raw Preview – October 12, 2026

Liv Morgan Celebration

At Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match to become a four-time Women’s World Champion. Morgan pinned Vaquer after hitting her with the Oblivion.

Vaquer was too busy taking out Lynch, allowing Morgan to capitalize and win the match. It will be interesting to see what Morgan has to say or brag about, and how Vaquer and Lynch respond after coming up short on Saturday.

Je’Von Evans Medical Update

One of the highlights of last Saturday’s MITB PLE was Je’Von Evans crashing from atop a ladder into the roof of an ambulance outside the ring. Evans was pushed off by Bron Breakker, who also came up short to Penta, who won the briefcase in the main event.

WWE will be providing a medical update on Evans, who put his body on the line. He will likely be on the crosshairs of The Vision, who had a rough night in New Orleans.

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Breakker failed to win MITB and Bronson Reed lost to Oba Femi.

Intercontinental Title Match

Last week on Raw, Rey Fenix defeated Ethan Page in a singles match. It wasn’t an official No. 1 contender’s match for the Intercontinental Championship.

However, it was enough for Fenix to earn a shot at Chad Gable’s title. Gable has been on a tear since winning the championship from Penta at SummerSlam. He has successfully defended his title against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

Fenix, on the other hand, has also been having a wonderful year as the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion. He has a shot against Gable, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Page somehow gets involved during or after the match.

Big Cass vs. Rey Mysterio

After Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee lost to Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, Big Cass viciously attacked the masked luchadors.

Cass was looking for payback after suffering his first singles defeat since returning to WWE against Lee a couple of weeks ago. He laid out Rey and Lee with a giant boot to their faces.

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Bloodline vs. 946

After weeks of tormenting The Bloodline, 946 will make their in-ring debut tonight against Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match.

Sikoa has set his difference with his family aside to team up with his twin brothers against Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

Roman Reigns is not expected to be on Raw, while Jacob Fatu will be a wild card in here. Adam Pearce should be ready for plenty of security because this match will likely get out of hand before it even starts.

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What’s Next After Money in the Bank?

The next Premium Live Event in WWE’s schedule is Crown Jewel on November 7. It will be held at the Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District in Saudi Arabia.

However, the United States government has released an advisory to not travel in Saudi Arabia. It is due to a recent attack at the King Khalid International Airport.

The airport is around 30 minutes away from where Crown Jewel will be held in less than a month.