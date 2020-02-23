How to Watch Ballmastrz: 9009 Season 2 Online

Ballmasterz 9009, season 2 premieres on Adult Swim at 12:30 a.m. Eastern on February 24, 2020. The show follows Gaz Digzy as she tries to reclaim her former fame after some destructive events transpire.

‘Ballmasterz 9009’ Preview

Ballmastrz: 9009 | Season 2 Trailer | adult swimSeason 2 of Ballmastrz: 9009 premieres Sunday, Feb 23rd @ Midnight ET/PT. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-02-07T20:00:18.000Z

Ballmastrz: 9009 is an adult animated comedy series that airs on the Adult Swim Network and first premiered on April 9, 2018. The series has been created and directed by Christy Karacas, best known for ‘Superjail!’.

Adult Swim has been known to mix up their content to cater to adults who might like cartoons. Some of their most popular shows like ‘Rick and Morty‘, ‘Family Guy‘, and ‘The Jellies!‘ offer a brand of morbid and vulgar humor that is better suited for adults. When it comes to ‘Ballmastrz: 9009’ you can expect over-the-top craziness, reported The Cinemaholic.

The premise of the show is a basic redemptive arc of one of the greatest players of a lethal game. Set in the future, this player falls from grace and must now lead one of the worst teams in the game to a victory to redeem herself and prove her worth, says IMDB.

After its launch, season 1 received favorable responses from viewers and was renewed for a second season.

The cast of Ballmastrz: 9009’ includes Natasha Lyonne of Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll, as Gaz Digzy, a party girl. Gaz starts off as a star player of the Boom Boom Boys, but she ends up with the worst team in the game.

Jessica DiCicco voices Ace Ambling, the lead player of the team Leptons. DiCicco also features as Duleena, a bipolar girl on the team. When Gaz is forced to join the Leptons, Gaz appreciates that she’s Ace’s idol.

Dana Snyder appears as Baby Ball, a member of the Leptons. Eric Bauza voices Flip Champion, a walking cut-off piece of a body having a sensor-deprived helmet with him. Dave Willis voices Leto Otel, a slow member of the Leptons, who has a pessimistic side. Christy Karacas voices Crayzar, the one who created the rules the new world has, along with the The Game to satisfy and please humanity. Karacas also voices Aboo Buvu, a game character who acts as a news reporter for The Game.

Apart from the above characters, two other characters are not voiced by anybody, but play a vital part in the series. Their names are Lulu and Bob. Lulu is a huge green-colored creature but is afraid of everything and Bob is a grey-colored alien who has nothing to do. She used to be the captain of the Boom Boom Boys earlier, but her life quickly spiraled downwards when she destroyed it because of her boredom which affected her career.

She is moved down a lower level to the worst team called ‘The Leptons’, in ‘The Game’ due to her obscene language and drinking issues. Despite being drunk all the time, Gaz shocks everybody with all the knowledge she has about the game. She knows how to play in the best way possible and has amazing teamwork skills. ‘Ballmastrz: 9009’ features her journey to get to the top again by working hard to make this team of misfits win and give the losers a taste of victory, reported The Cinemaholic.

