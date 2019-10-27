The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. Part 1 of the finale features the couples gathering together a few months after filming to discuss their lives today, and to see where they are with their relationships. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “the couples must part ways, but not all couples handle the distance well. Then host Shaun Robinson sits down with the cast for a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments this season.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days featured seven couples this season: Darcey and Tom, Rebecca and Zied, Benjamin and Akinyi, Avery and Omar, Caesar and Maria, Tim & Jeniffer and Angela and Michael. Each of the couples have faced a plethora of different issues throughout the season, including cheating allegations, fertility issues, intrusive ex’s, intimacy problems, and more.

Knowing the difficulties each of the couples faced throughout the season raises the question – who is still together today? Who will stay together in the end? Which couples made it work and who went their separate ways? At this moment it’s still a bit too early to know for certain who will stay together and who will split up; however, we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last. Read on for our 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couples still together predictions:

Tom & Darcey

Tom and Darcey have had a tumultuous relationship throughout season 3. It took Tom until nearly the final episode to tell Darcey he loved her, and the two often bickered over Darcey’s “twin dynamic” with her sister Stacey. Tom also felt like Darcey was too emotional, and he wasn’t necessarily wrong as Darcey broke down crying in almost every episode she featured on this season.

Although it was clear Darcey was head-over-heels crazy about her English beau, Tom’s hesitance about his relationship with Darcey doesn’t bode well for their future together. Even though Tom gave Darcey a house key before she flew back to America, we don’t believe Darcey and Tom will last much longer (if they haven’t already broken up). Promos for tonight’s episode sees the two arguing about how often she messages him, so it doesn’t look too promising.

Avery & Omar

Avery and Omar, TLC’s first Muslim couple featured on the 90 Day franchise, were obviously quite smitten with each other from the very beginning. Avery traveled to Lebanon to meet Omar in person, and the two ended up tying the knot while Avery was visiting. Aside from a few small arguments, the couple was relatively drama-free throughout their time on the show.

Unfortunately, the reality couple has been facing some obstacles regarding Omar’s visa to come to the U.S. Their immigration attorney told Avery that he might have a hard time getting approved for a visa due to the travel ban on Syria, so the fate of their future together has been uncertain over the last few episodes. Avery has made it very clear that she is willing to move to Omar’s home country of Syria if he can’t get a U.S. visa, so it appears the couple is willing to do whatever it takes to be together. Although we have some concern that Omar might be using Avery for a visa, we believe their relationship is fairly strong, so we predict the couple will last beyond the show.

Tim & Jeniffer

One of this season’s fairly volatile couples, Tim and Jeniffer have done almost nothing but argue and fight throughout the entire season of the show. Not only was Jeniffer uncomfortable with the unusually close relationship Tim has with his ex-fiance Veronica, she questioned Tim’s sexuality and asked him if he was gay because he struggled to make a move on her after arriving in Colombia. Although the couple planned to finally have sex the night before Tim left to go back to America, Jeniffer ended up falling asleep, so the two never got the chance to sleep together while he was visiting.

Although we believe the two have genuine feelings for each other, we think Jeniffer might be too much of a spitfire for Tim to handle. She is a fierce and fiery woman who knows what she wants, and he just appears to be too timid for her. They might try to make it work for a while longer, but we don’t believe the couple will last in the end.

Caesar & Maria

Caesar and Maria’s relationship (if you can call it that), has been one of the most talked-about storylines of the season. Poor Caesar has been pining after his Ukrainian girlfriend for nearly five years, and still hasn’t met her in person. Although he has tried on several occasions to meet up with Maria, she has continued to cancel at the last second, or the plans happened to just “fall through.” She also broke his heart after she split up with him while he was in Mexico waiting for her arrival, so their relationship has clearly been one of the most confusing, questionable relationships of the season.

Although the two appeared to get back together during last week’s episode, Caesar also admitted that he has sent her nearly $2,000 since the started talking again, which further establishes our suspicion that she is using him for his money. Caesar was ready to book a flight to Ukraine to meet Maria after he returned from Mexico, and it’s unclear at this time if that ever happened, but we don’t believe it did (he’s too busy sending her money to afford his own flight). We definitely don’t think this couple will last much longer, but if they do, we hope Caesar will wise up in the near future and realize that she isn’t the soulmate he believes she is and move on.

Rebecca & Zied

Rebecca and Zied’s relationship took a rocky turn earlier this season when Rebecca finally revealed that she was still technically married to her Moroccan ex-husband. Zied didn’t take the news very well and ended up taking off on an ATV in the middle of the Sahara desert, so their future together looked a little uncertain at that time. Luckily, Zied gave Rebecca the chance to explain her side of the story, and he eventually caved and forgave her, although he was still unhappy and felt like she betrayed him.

Although the couple faced a few challenges throughout their time on the show, including Rebecca’s boldness for showing off her tattoos in Tunisia, we believe that the two have a genuine connection and will be able to make things last after the show wraps up. Zied often gushes about how much he loves Rebecca, and the two are clearly very smitten with each other. He even bought an engagement ring for Rebecca, so we think they’ll stay together in the end.

Benjamin & Akinyi

Benjamin and Akinyi are another couple that were fairly drama-free throughout this season of the show. Benjamin traveled to Kenya to meet his lady love in person and had to suffer through a very intimidating bride price ceremony with her family to ask for her hand in marriage. Benjamin also had to deal with her overbearing brother when he first arrived in Kenya, so he has definitely faced a few challenges to be with Akinyi.

Luckily Akinyi’s father accepted Benjamin’s bride offer during the ceremony (although he has to continue to make payments in the future), so the two were technically married in Kenya. Although Akinyi seemed a bit nervous about being a step-mother to Benjamin’s son, we think she will make a great role model after they apply for her visa and she heads to the U.S. We also believe these two will will stay together.

Angela & Michael

Angela and Michael are veterans to the 90 Day franchise, so fans should already be somewhat familiar with their brand of chaos. The reality couple has faced many ups and downs throughout their two-year relationship, and have continued to bring even more drama to the show this season.

The couple has been dealing with fertility issues this time around due to Angela’s age. Since Angela only has one viable egg left in her body, Angela and Michael are facing an uphill battle when it comes to figuring out how to start a family. Although the two are kind of a hot mess and often argue and fight on the show, they appear to be committed enough to try for a child, and since they’ve already put up with each other for a few years before this season, we feel like the two will stick it out and stay together for a while longer.

Who do you think made it and found their “happily ever after” in the end, and who do you think called it quits after filming wrapped up (or will break up in the near future)? Take our poll below!

Tune in tonight, October 27, and tomorrow, October 28 at 8/7c on TLC to catch the two-part finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for the reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

