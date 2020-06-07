90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Still Together Today Spoilers

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 is drawing to a close and after a crazy season of ups and downs, tears, fights and drama, fans might be wondering what’s going on with each of the stars today. Season 4 featured eight couples, including Ed and Rosemarie, Yolanda and Williams, Avery and Ash, Geoffrey and Varya (and Mary), Lisa and Usman, Stephanie and Erika, David and Lana, and Darcey and Tom.

Knowing the difficulties each of the couples faced throughout the season raises the question – who is still together today? Which couples made it work and who went their separate ways in the end? Read on for our 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 couples still together updates, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want to know the fate of the Season 4 couples ahead of the Tell All special on June 7 and 8!

Darcey & Tom

Darcey and Tom were both featured on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, and even then their relationship was on rocky, uncertain terms. The reality stars returned this season to continue exploring their relationship but it quickly became clear that Tom and Darcey weren’t on the same page regarding their future. After Darcey found out Tom was seeing another woman while (she believed) they were still together, she confronted him at a restaurant in New York and the two had a sticky split. Although Tom attempted to reach out to Darcey several times after the breakup, Darcey had no interest in rekindling her relationship with the British businessman. The two are not together today, and both reality stars appeared to have moved on – Tom is dating a new woman named Amanda and Darcey is reportedly seeing a Bulgarian fitness model named Georgi Rusev.

David & Lana

David and Lana’s relationship was almost identical to Caesar and Maria’s from Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, although David was lucky enough to actually meet with Lana during his fifth trip to Ukraine. Even though Lana ghosted David multiple times, the computer programmer refused to give up on his relationship of seven years, and he even hired a private investigator to help him track Lana down. Once David finally met Lana, it was obvious he was smitten with the Ukrainian beauty and the two got engaged before David flew back to the U.S. Sadly, it doesn’t appear David and Lana are still together today. During the Season 4 “Couples Tell All” special, David admits that he and Lana split up due to stress caused by the show. However, David still has plenty of pictures of Lana on his Instagram page, so it appears the two are at least still friends.

Stephanie & Erika

Stephanie and Erika, the 90 Day franchise’s first ever same-sex couple, did NOT have a happy ending to their love story. The reality stars were doomed from the very beginning, as the two began bickering and arguing during the second day of Stephanie’s vacation in Australia. Their fights got worse and worse during her trip, with one confrontation becoming particularly heated after Stephanie smashed a dish in anger. Stephanie couldn’t get over her trust issues with Erika and Erika couldn’t handle Stephanie’s distrust, temper, her lack of intimacy or her hidden sexuality, so the two inevitably went their separate ways while the show was still airing. The reality stars don’t appear to even be friends anymore, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone considering how toxic their relationship was all season.

Yolanda & Williams

Yolanda and Williams had one of the rockiest relationships of the season, despite the fact that they never met in person and Williams was never actually featured on the show. It was obvious from the very beginning that Yolanda was being scammed by Williams, although the reality star was blinded by love and she refused to accept that he was catfishing her. From broken cameras and questionable accents to a particularly threatening email demanding money in exchange for nude photos, Yolanda was still loyal to her nonexistent man all season. It took her children hiring a private investigator and proving that he was using stock photos for Yolanda to finally realize that Williams was not who he said he was. Although the reality star was still hoping to talk to Williams and have him explain his side of the story, it doesn’t look like the two are still together today. The reality star has posted several cryptic messages on Instagram about “being with the wrong person,” so it looks like she might have finally kicked her catfish boyfriend to the curb.

Avery & Ash

Although Avery and Ash appeared to have one of the stronger relationships of the season, the two are no longer today, according to the Tell All special. Avery struggled with trusting Ash throughout their entire relationship, and the two had already broken up three times before she had even come to Australia to meet him, so it was obvious they had issues from the very beginning. However, the reality stars appeared to have genuine chemistry and feelings for one another, so we were rooting for them to overcome their issues all season. Sadly, it didn’t work out in the end; according to Avery, she caught Ash lying to her over a diet they were doing together and she had enough of his dishonesty, so the two broke up for a fourth and final time.

Ed & Rose

It seemed like the entire 90 Day fan-base rejoiced the day Ed and Rose broke up on screen, and if you’re wondering if they ever rekindled a relationship after filming wrapped up, they thankfully did NOT. After an entire season of lies, fights and humiliating, degrading comments toward Rose, we were definitely rooting for Rose when she finally broke things off with Ed and left him at the hotel in the Philippines. The two never got back together after Ed returned to the U.S., although Ed claims Rose attempted to reach out to him around Valentine’s Day. Rose actually admits on the Tell All special that she dated a woman for a short time after Ed, but they are no longer together.

Geoffrey & Varya

Geoffrey and Varya had a strange relationship all season, and it’s still unclear if the two are back together, engaged or no longer together today. After Varya turned down his proposal in Russia, Geoffrey returned to the U.S. and started dating his friend Mary. However, when Varya turned up in Tennessee to win Geoffrey back, he ended things with Mary and once again proposed to Varya. The season ended with them happily engaged and preparing to apply for the K-1 visa, despite their very rocky relationship all season long. It’s unclear at this time if the two are still together … both stars still have photos and videos of the other on their respective Instagram pages, and they both still follow each other on social media, but Mary also has (slightly romantic) photos of Geoffrey on her page, so their love triangle is a bit confusing to this day. None of these three appear on the Couples Tell All, so fans will just have to wait and see if they release a statement and/or give an update on their relationship status after the season wraps up.

Lisa & Usman

Lisa and Usman are the only Season 4 couple still together today, to the surprise of everybody. Although their relationship with fraught with huge, blowout arguments, several declarations of “I’m done” by Lisa, plenty of distrust, some accusations of infidelity, and issues with Lisa’s controlling attitude, the reality stars somehow worked through all of their problems and even tied the knot in Nigeria during the Season 4 finale of Before the 90 Days. Although Usman appears to still be in Nigeria today, the reality stars are still together and going strong. Lisa is actually contemplating moving to Nigeria to be with Usman if his visa doesn’t work out, according to the Tell All special, so we might even see them featured on a new season of The Other Way down the road.

