Hallmark Channel’s ‘Christmas in July’ 2023: Complete Movie Schedule

Merry Christmas in July! Hallmark Channel is helping fans chill out in the middle of summer again with its 11th annual “Christmas in July” 2023 programming schedule, with many of its most popular Christmas movies airing every day throughout the month, typically from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time.

“Christmas in July” kicks off with a Fan Favorite Marathon Weekend, featuring the top holiday movies voted on by fans throughout the month of June, according to Wide Open Country. Those movies will air from July 1 – 4 and some will be repeated during the month.

Hallmark Channel will also premiere two brand new Christmas movies. On July 8, “A Royal Christmas Crush” debuts starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, who met on set and became a real-life couple. And on July 15, Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier star in the brand new “Take Me Back For Christmas,” which was originally titled “The Christmas Reboot.”

Below is Hallmark Channel’s complete “Christmas in July” movie schedule as of July 1, broken down week-by-week and with links to more information for each title. The remainder of the month’s schedule will be updated as soon as Hallmark releases its plans.

Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in July’ Schedule: July 1-7, 2023

The first week of “Christmas in July” includes the movies chosen as fans’ top picks during a month-long vote, which will air during the first four days of the month.

Saturday, July 1, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Sunday, July 2, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Monday, July 3, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Thursday, July 6, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Friday, July 7, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in July’ Schedule: July 8-14, 2023

The second week of “Christmas in July” programming kicks off on July 8 with back-to-back royal holiday movies, which lead up to the first movie premiere of the month.

Saturday, July 8, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Sunday, July 9, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Monday, July 10, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Thursday, July 13, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Friday, July 14, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in July’ Schedule: July 15-21, 2023

The third week of Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas in July” programming kicks off on July 15, leading into the second movie premiere of the month with “Take Me Back For Christmas,” in which a woman is granted one potentially life-altering wish.

Saturday, July 15, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Sunday, July 16, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Monday, July 17, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Thursday, July 20, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Friday, July 21, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Saturday, July 22, 2023 — All Times Eastern

Check back for updates on the rest of the month’s programming schedule.