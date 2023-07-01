Hallmark Channel’s ‘Christmas in July’ 2023: Complete Movie Schedule

Merry Christmas in July! Hallmark Channel is helping fans chill out in the middle of summer again with its 11th annual “Christmas in July” 2023 programming schedule, with many of its most popular Christmas movies airing every day throughout the month, typically from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time.
“Christmas in July” kicks off with a Fan Favorite Marathon Weekend, featuring the top holiday movies voted on by fans throughout the month of June, according to Wide Open Country. Those movies will air from July 1 – 4 and some will be repeated during the month.
Hallmark Channel will also premiere two brand new Christmas movies. On July 8, “A Royal Christmas Crush” debuts starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, who met on set and became a real-life couple. And on July 15, Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier star in the brand new “Take Me Back For Christmas,” which was originally titled “The Christmas Reboot.”
Below is Hallmark Channel’s complete “Christmas in July” movie schedule as of July 1, broken down week-by-week and with links to more information for each title. The remainder of the month’s schedule will be updated as soon as Hallmark releases its plans.
Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in July’ Schedule: July 1-7, 2023
The first week of “Christmas in July” includes the movies chosen as fans’ top picks during a month-long vote, which will air during the first four days of the month.
Saturday, July 1, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “Christmas at the Plaza” starring Ryan Peavey and Elizabeth Henstridge.
12:00 p.m — “My Christmas Family Tree” starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper.
2:00 p.m. — “The Nine Lives of Christmas” starring Kimberley Sustad, Brandon Routh, and Gregory Harrison.
4:00 p.m. — “The Sweetest Christmas” starring Lacey Chabert and Lea Coco.
6:00 p.m. — “My Southern Family Christmas” starring Jaicy Elliot, Ryan Rottman, with Moira Kelly, and Bruce Campbell.
8:00 p.m. — “Three Wise Men and a Baby” starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker.
10:00 p.m. — “My Grown-Up Christmas List” starring Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.
Sunday, July 2, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. —“Christmas With the Darlings” starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks.
12:00 p.m. — “Christmas Waltz” starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.
2:00 p.m. — “‘Tis the Season To Be Merry” starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle.
4:00 p.m. — “An Unexpected Christmas” starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.
6:00 p.m. — “Christmas By Starlight” starring Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad.
8:00 p.m. — “Haul Out the Holly” starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.
10:00 p.m. — “Christmas Made to Order” starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett.
Monday, July 3, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “Check Inn to Christmas” starring Rachel Boston, Wes Brown and Richard Karn.
12:00 p.m. — “Inventing the Christmas Prince” starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe.
2:00 p.m. — “A Kiss Before Christmas” starring James Denton, Teri Hatcher and Marilu Henner.
4:00 p.m. — “The Holiday Sitter”starring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa.
6:00 p.m. — “Christmas in Tahoe” starring Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig and Pat Monahan.
8:00 p.m. — “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” starring Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick.
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 — All Times Eastern
12:00 p.m. — “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” starring Erin Krakow and Luke Macfarlane.
2:00 p.m. — “We Wish You a Merried Christmas” starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha.
4:00 p.m. — “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” starring Brooke Burns, Warren Christie and Henry Winkler.
6:00 p.m. — “Noel Next Door” starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier.
8:00 p.m. — “A Cozy Christmas Inn” starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell.
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 — All Times Eastern
12:00 p.m. — “12 Gifts of Christmas” starring Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell and Donna Mills
2:00 p.m. — “Christmas Connection” starring Brooke Burns and Tom Everett Scott.
4:00 p.m. — “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” starring Brooke Burns, Warren Christie and Henry Winkler.
6:00 p.m. — “A Fabled Holiday” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey.
8:00 p.m. — “Coyote Creek Christmas” starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey.
Thursday, July 6, 2023 — All Times Eastern
12:00 p.m. — “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Christmas” starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis.
2:00 p.m. — “A Wish for Christmas” starring Lacey Chabert and Paul Greene.
4:00 p.m. — “Christmas Getaway” starring Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle.
6:00 p.m. — “It’s Christmas, Eve” starring LeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hynes.
8:00 p.m. — “On the 12th Date of Christmas” starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.
Friday, July 7, 2023 — All Times Eastern
12:00 p.m. — “Jolly Good Christmas” starring Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty.
2:00 p.m. — “A Magical Christmas Village” starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas.
4:00 p.m. — “A Christmas Detour” starring Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene.
6:00 p.m. — “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa” starring Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson Peete and Barbara Niven.
8:00 p.m. — “Picture a Perfect Christmas” starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor.
Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in July’ Schedule: July 8-14, 2023
The second week of “Christmas in July” programming kicks off on July 8 with back-to-back royal holiday movies, which lead up to the first movie premiere of the month.
Saturday, July 8, 2023 — All Times Eastern
12:00 p.m. — “One Royal Holiday” starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit.
2:00 p.m. — “The Royal Nanny” starring Rachel Skarste and Dan Jeannotte.
4:00 p.m. — “A Royal Christmas” starring Lacey Chabert, Jane Seymour, Stephen Hagan and Katie Flynn.
6:00 p.m. — “Crown for Christmas” starring Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones.
8:00 p.m. — “A Royal Christmas Crush” PREMIERE starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar.
10:00 p.m. — “A Royal Queens Christmas” starring Megan Park and Julian Morris.
Sunday, July 9, 2023 — All Times Eastern
12:00 p.m. — “Ghosts of Christmas Always” starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson
2:00 p.m. — “#XMAS” starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty.
4:00 p.m. — “A Royal Christmas Crush” (rebroadcast) starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar.
6:00 p.m. —“When I Think of Christmas” starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick.
8:00 p.m. — “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster.
Monday, July 10, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “Switched For Christmas” starring Candace Cameron Bure and Mark Deklin.
12:00 p.m. — “A Christmas Together With You” starring Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter, and Harry Lennix
2:00 p.m. — “Hanukkah On Rye” starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, and Lisa Loeb.
4:00 p.m. — “Let It Snow” starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny.
6:00 p.m. — “Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe” starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick.
8:00 p.m. — “The Nine Lives of Christmas” starring Kimberley Sustad, Brandon Routh, and Gregory Harrison.
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “Christmas at the Plaza” starring Ryan Peavey and Elizabeth Henstridge.
12:00 p.m. — “A Royal Corgi Christmas” starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo.
2:00 p.m. — “A Big Fat Family Christmas” starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook and Tia Carrere.
4:00 p.m. — “Nantucket Noel” starring Sarah Power and Trevor Donovan.
6:00 p.m. — “My Christmas Family Tree” starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper.
8:00 p.m. — “A Maple Valley Christmas” starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker.
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “A Tale of Two Christmases” starring Katherine Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick.
12:00 p.m. — “If I Only Had Christmas” starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie.
2:00 p.m. — “Haul Out the Holly” starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.
4:00 p.m. — “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” starring Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad and Gregory Harrison.
6:00 p.m. — “Three Wise Men and a Baby” starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker.
8:00 p.m. — “Christmas By Starlight” starring Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad.
Thursday, July 13, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “Christmas at Pemberley Manor” starring Jessica Lowndes and Michael Rady.
12:00 p.m. — “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!” starring Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage and Marilu Henner.
2:00 p.m. — “The Christmas Cure” starring Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers and Patrick Duffy.
4:00 p.m. — “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton.
6:00 p.m. — “Undercover Holiday” starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar.
8:00 p.m. — “A Royal Christmas Crush” (rebroadcast) starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar.
Friday, July 14, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “Campfire Christmas” starring Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.
12:00 p.m. — “Christmas CEO” starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene.
2:00 p.m. — “The Most Colorful Time of Year” starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell.
4:00 p.m. — “‘Tis the Season To Be Merry” starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle.
6:00 p.m. — “My Grown-Up Christmas List” starring Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.
8:00 p.m. — “Making Spirits Bright” starring Taylor Cole and Carlo Mark
Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in July’ Schedule: July 15-21, 2023
The third week of Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas in July” programming kicks off on July 15, leading into the second movie premiere of the month with “Take Me Back For Christmas,” in which a woman is granted one potentially life-altering wish.
Saturday, July 15, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “A Cozy Christmas Inn” starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell.
12:00 p.m. — “Next Stop, Christmas” starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd.
2:00 p.m. — “Christmas in Tahoe” starring Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig and Pat Monahan.
4:00 p.m. —“Cross Country Christmas” starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Greyston Holt.
6:00 p.m. — “An Unexpected Christmas” starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.
8:00 p.m. — “Take Me Back For Christmas” PREMIERE starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.
10:00 p.m. — “Christmas at Castle Hart” starring Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend.
Sunday, July 16, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey.
12:00 p.m. — “A Royal Christmas Crush” (rebroadcast) starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar.
2:00 p.m. — “On the 12th Date of Christmas” starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.
4:00 p.m. — “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” starring Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick.
6:00 p.m. — “Take Me Back For Christmas”(rebroadcast) starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.
8:00 p.m. — “Jolly Good Christmas” starring Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty.
Monday, July 17, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz.
12:00 p.m. — “The Christmas Contest” starring Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton.
2:00 p.m. — “Christmas Connection” starring Brooke Burns and Tom Everett Scott.
4:00 p.m. — “Picture a Perfect Christmas” starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor.
6:00 p.m. — “A Royal Queens Christmas” starring Megan Park and Julian Morris.
8:00 p.m. — “#XMAS” starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty.
Tuesday, July 18, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “Christmas in Rome” starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page.
12:00 p.m. — “Christmas Next Door” starring Jesse Metcalfe and Fiona Gublemann.
2:00 p.m. — “The Christmas House” starring Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams.
4:00 p.m. — “The Mistletoe Secret” starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy.
6:00 p.m. — “Christmas Made to Order” starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett.
8:00 p.m. — “The Holiday Sitter” starring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa.
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. — “Christmas in Toyland” starring Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch.
12:00 p.m. — “A Christmas Carousel” starring Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.
2:00 p.m. — “The Christmas Club” starring Elizabeth Mitchell & Cameron Mathison.
4:00 p.m. — “Christmas With the Darlings” starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks.
6:00 p.m. — “The Sweetest Christmas” starring Lacey Chabert and Lea Coco.
8:00 p.m. — “Time For Us To Come Home For Christmas” starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar.
Thursday, July 20, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. —“Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams and Mark Deklin.
12:00 p.m. — “Double Holiday” starring Carly Pope and Kristoffer Polaha.
2:00 p.m. — “One Royal Holiday” starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit.
4:00 p.m. — “12 Gifts of Christmas” starring Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell and Donna Mills.
6:00 p.m. — “Open By Christmas”starring Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance and Brennan Elliot.
8:00 p.m. — “Take Me Back For Christmas”(rebroadcast) starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.
Friday, July 21, 2023 — All Times Eastern
10:00 a.m. —“It’s Christmas, Eve” starring LeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hynes.
12:00 p.m. — “Christmas Town” starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick.
2:00 p.m. — “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Christmas” starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis.
4:00 p.m. — “A Holiday Spectacular” starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena and Ann-Margret.
6:00 p.m. — “In Merry Measure” starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson.
8:00 p.m. — “Crown for Christmas” starring Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones.
Saturday, July 22, 2023 — All Times Eastern
9:00 a.m. — “Noel Next Door” starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier.
11:00 a.m. — “When I Think of Christmas” starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick.
1:00 p.m. — “A Fabled Holiday” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey.
3:00 p.m. —“Christmas Class Reunion” starring Aimeé Teegarden ad Tanner Novlan.
5:00 p.m. — “Long Lost Christmas” starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.
7:00 p.m. — “Haul Out the Holly” starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.
9:00 p.m. — “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster.
Check back for updates on the rest of the month’s programming schedule.